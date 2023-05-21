NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,789 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NNN REIT worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,114,000 after buying an additional 347,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,702,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,970,000 after buying an additional 69,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

NNN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. NNN REIT, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.58%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

