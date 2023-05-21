Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Nomura has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 1,355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,521,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,755,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 679,152 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 599,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

