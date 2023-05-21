Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
NBN opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $48.50.
Northeast Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.
