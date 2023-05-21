Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NBN opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

