Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.