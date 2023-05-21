Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $462.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.61. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.