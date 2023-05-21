Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $443.31 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.