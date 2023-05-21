Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $216,067.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David M. Tullio bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $216,067.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,883.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,624 shares of company stock valued at $323,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Stories

