Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group downgraded Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NWN stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $831,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

