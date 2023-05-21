NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.56.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also

