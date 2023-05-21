Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NCLH opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,547,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

