Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Price Performance

Novanta stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 121,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,054. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.89.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

