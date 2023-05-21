Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

