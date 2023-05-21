Nucleo Capital LTDA. Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nucleo Capital LTDA. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,048,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 35.2% of Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nucleo Capital LTDA. owned approximately 0.11% of MercadoLibre at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 275.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after acquiring an additional 92,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $21.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,310.88. 511,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,257.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,099.99. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.