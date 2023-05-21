Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

