Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stake Lessened by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

