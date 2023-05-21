O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 32,844 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.13. 1,079,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,211. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

