O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,758,000 after buying an additional 462,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. 14,251,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,063,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.