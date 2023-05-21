O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $28.57 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,579 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $28,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $163.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

