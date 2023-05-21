O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $34.64 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $34,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $442.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,065. The stock has a market cap of $419.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $447.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

