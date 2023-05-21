O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $49.53 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139,953 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $49,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after buying an additional 90,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average of $144.33.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.