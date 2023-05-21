O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $70.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Amgen worth $70,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.42. 2,395,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.11. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.44 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

