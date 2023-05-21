O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,820 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.03. 19,774,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,884,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.