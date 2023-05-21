O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.50. 1,081,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.29.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

