O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,359,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,954. The firm has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

