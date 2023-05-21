O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.18. 1,504,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day moving average of $231.21. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

