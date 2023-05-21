Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.94 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Oasis Network has a market cap of $295.83 million and $7.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.67 or 0.06722630 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05287026 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $6,973,016.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

