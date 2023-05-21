Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 72,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.