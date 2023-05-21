Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORI opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 282,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.