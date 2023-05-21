Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $4,209,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,251,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after acquiring an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

