ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Cut to $66.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.45.

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

