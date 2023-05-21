OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,207 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld makes up approximately 1.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OSW stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.90. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $109,388,653.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,108,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.