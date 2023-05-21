Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $562.01 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $562.01 million and approximately $56.63 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00006217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,376,391 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

