Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Orica Stock Performance

Shares of OCLDY opened at $10.78 on Friday. Orica has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

About Orica

Orica Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and infrastructure solutions. The firm is also involved in manufacturing and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions; mining and tunneling support systems to the mining and infrastructure markets; and various chemical products and services.

