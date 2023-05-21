Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
Ormat Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $101.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
