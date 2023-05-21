Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $101.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.