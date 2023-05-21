Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.7 %

OMI opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 455,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,863.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 376,297 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,147,000.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

