Oxen 1-Day Volume Hits $522,652.74 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $522,652.74 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,249.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00340024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00552818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00429351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,160,916 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

