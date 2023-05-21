Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,410 ($30.19) to GBX 2,720 ($34.07) in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.70) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of OXINF opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $35.20.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

