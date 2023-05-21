Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,881 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock remained flat at $45.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,247 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

