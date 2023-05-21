Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) is Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 5.4% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 253,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after buying an additional 252,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 803,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,877,000 after buying an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 771,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 161,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 346,733 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.