Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

