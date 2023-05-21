Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRTK. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

PRTK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,919. The company has a market cap of $104.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 105,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 234,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $352,294.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,994.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 446,000 shares of company stock worth $687,106. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,624,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 334,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Further Reading

