Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

