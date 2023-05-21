Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,272 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 41,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,178,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 578,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after acquiring an additional 38,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 90,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $289.91 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.50. The company has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

