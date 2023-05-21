Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $262,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $26.77 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $714.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

