Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,772,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 1.68% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $44,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PK. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $85,537,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,984 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,339,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of PK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

