PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Cap of $17.43 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $891,818.68 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

