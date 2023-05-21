Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.99 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

