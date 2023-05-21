Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$50.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at C$42.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$40.82 and a 1-year high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.30). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7405476 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.