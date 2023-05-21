PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PNNT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 287,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $371.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.44%.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $127,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,509.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose A. Briones bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,903.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 218,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,140,914.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 67,560 shares of company stock valued at $364,843. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also

