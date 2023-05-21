Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $278.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.25. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,598. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 490.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

Featured Stories

